NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: SDSU Shutout By Arkansas

Jackrabbits bounced to elimination game after 4-0 loss
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Dakota News Now) - Mary Haff and Autumn Storms combined on a seven-hit shutout to lift No. 6 national seed Arkansas to a 4-0 victory over South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Fayetteville Regional Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks, 42-9, advance to Sunday’s championship. South Dakota State dropped to 43-7 overall and is slated to play the winner of Saturday’s second game between Stanford and Manhattan in an elimination game on ESPN3.com at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as designated player Linnie Malkin turned on an inside offering from Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer and pulled it down the left-field line for a two-run homer.

The Razorbacks upped their advantage with 4-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Kayla Green doubled in Danielle Gibson with the first run of the frame on a double to right-center, with Green later scoring on a single off the first-base bag by Aly Manzo.

SDSU put together a pair of threats, loading the bases in both the fourth and seventh innings, but came up empty each time. The seventh-inning threat included three consecutive two-out singles by Cheyanne MastersonRozelyn Carrillo and Peyton Daugherty, but Storms ended the rally - and the game - with a strikeout.

Haff struck out seven Jackrabbit batters over six shutout innings, walking one and surrendering four hits.

Daugherty tallied three of SDSU’s seven hits, including a double.

Glanzer, who fell to 19-5 on the season, notched her second complete game of the regional, striking out four and walking three over seven innings. She allowed six hits - all to different Razorbacks.

NOTES

  • Arkansas leads the all-time series, 2-0
  • The Jackrabbits were shut out for the first time this season
  • Daugherty turned in her third three-hit performance of the postseason (Summit League tournament and NCAA regional)
  • Jocelyn Carrillo extended her streak of games reaching base safely to a team-best 21 with a fourth-inning single
  • Glanzer has 22 complete games in her 26 starts this season

