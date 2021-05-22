SDSU Baseball Keeps Postseason Hopes Alive With Walkoff Win Over Oral Roberts

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State broke a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 win Friday afternoon at Erv Huether Field.

The win also ended a seven-game losing skid against the Golden Eagles, dating back to May 2019.

After inclement weather in the Brookings area delayed the game one hour and 45 minutes, Oral Roberts jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a bases-clearing double.

The Jacks evened the score on one swing as Landon Badger’s sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot to center field, tied the game at 3-all.

Both pitching staffs took control from there. Cody Carlson’s day ended after the seventh inning. The senior allowed 10 hits, no earned runs, four walks and struck out three in a no decision.

The SDSU offense walked three times, but did not record a hit until the bottom of the eighth. With Ryan McDonald at first, Derek Hackman doubled, but McDonald was thrown out at home to keep the score tied at 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases for Jess Bellows, who ended the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Eli Sundquist pitched the final two innings where he struck out two, and allowed one hit and one walk to earn his third win of the season.

Six different SDSU batters recorded a hit and the Jacks combined to walk six times in the win.

For the Golden Eagles, Jake McMurray finished 4-for-5 while Jordan Wiley went 3-for-5 and Alec Jones recorded two hits. Hunter Swift allowed three earned runs, four hits, two walks and struck out nine. Colten Weber took the loss after allowing one earned run, one hit and four walks.

Game notes

All six of Landon Badger’s home runs this season have been at Erv Huether Field.

SDSU improves to 18-61 all time vs. Oral Roberts.

With two walks, McDonald extended his on-base streak to 16.

Carlson pitched seven innings for the second time in his past three starts.

Up next

South Dakota State and Oral Roberts conclude the regular season Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m at Erv Huether Field. The Jacks need a win or a Western Illinois loss to clinch a spot into the Summit League Baseball Championship. If both SDSU and Western Illinois lose tomorrow, the Jackrabbits will advance to the conference tournament.

