Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wings Begin Defense Of Robertson Cup With Game One Win Over Minot

Manty scores twice to lead Aberdeen to 3-1 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thomas Manty scored two goals to lead the Aberdeen Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Minot Minotauros in game one of their best-of-five game NAHL Central Division Semifinal series on Friday night in Aberdeen.

The Wings, winners of the 2019 Robertson Cup and winners of an NAHL record 51 regular season wins this year, also got a goal with 37 seconds left in the first period from Natan Vertes which would prove to be the game-winner.

Goalie Jake Sibell stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night in Aberdeen at 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police

Latest News

Jacks win 4-3
SDSU Baseball Keeps Postseason Hopes Alive With Walkoff Win Over Oral Roberts
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
Kane County Edges Canaries Late In Series Opener
Augie women fall 87-82 in OT on 1-10-21
Augustana Softball On Brink Of Return To College World Series
Augie SOftball advances to Central Region Championship