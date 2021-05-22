Wings Begin Defense Of Robertson Cup With Game One Win Over Minot

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thomas Manty scored two goals to lead the Aberdeen Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Minot Minotauros in game one of their best-of-five game NAHL Central Division Semifinal series on Friday night in Aberdeen.

The Wings, winners of the 2019 Robertson Cup and winners of an NAHL record 51 regular season wins this year, also got a goal with 37 seconds left in the first period from Natan Vertes which would prove to be the game-winner.

Goalie Jake Sibell stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night in Aberdeen at 7:05 PM.

