Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
21-year-old Austin R. Carroll, 44-year-old Charles A. Stewart (left to right)
Three facing charges in attempted murder of Aberdeen
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase
Fireworks over Mt. Rushmore
Federal judge: Tribe allowed to join Mount Rushmore lawsuit

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools
In 2020, the South Dakota Transportation Commission approved the plans to complete construction...
City of Sioux Falls holds virtual meeting on southern Veterans Parkway project
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training