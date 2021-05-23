Avera Medical Minute
Bullpen Falters Again As Canaries Drop Second Straight To Kane County

Birds give up six in the ninth and fall 11-7
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight night the Kane County Cougars stung the Sioux Falls Canaries and their bullpen in the ninth inning.

The Cougars scored eight runs over the final three innings, including six in the ninth to break a 5-5 tie, and clinched a series victory over the Canaries 11-7 at the Birdcage on Saturday night.

This coming one night after a two-run ninth inning lifted the Cougars past the Canaries 4-2.

Trey Michalczewski had a big night for the Birds, going 2-4 with three RBI. He was trumped by Kane County’s Mark Karaviotis who went 4-5 with two homeruns, five RBI and two runs scored.

The series concludes tomorrow at 2:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

