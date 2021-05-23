Canaries’ Bullpen Blown Up Again As Kane County Finishes Weekend Sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If the Sioux Falls Canaries’ starting pitchers had anything to say about it the Birds would be off to a 5-1 start.

Instead it’s their bullpen that has saddled them to a 2-4 start after taking all three losses over the weekend against Kane County.

For the third straight day the Cougars had a big ninth inning, scoring five runs to complete a sweep of the Birds with a 7-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage.

With the game tied in the ninth inning of each game, the Canaries (2-4) bullpen gave up two runs on Friday that proved the difference in a 4-2 defeat and six more runs the following night to lead to an 11-7 loss.

Angel Ventura gave the Canaries another quality start, working seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven on 99 pitches. All told in the series the Canaries starters pitched 19 innings and allowed seven runs. Relievers yielded 13 runs in just eight innings.

Jabari Henry led the Sioux Falls’ offense with a 2-4 day at the plate and an RBI. Mitch Reeves went 3-5 for Kane county with a pair of RBI.

The Canaries are off tomorrow before hosting the first of three games with the Houston Apollos on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM.

