NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Stanford Eliminates SDSU In Ten Innings

Jackrabbits fall 2-1 and finish 43-8
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK (Dakota News Now) - The greatest season in South Dakota State softball season didn’t end without one last epic fight from the Jackrabbits.

A two-out RBI single by Stanford’s Eleni Spirakis in the tenth inning proved to be the difference in the Cardinal’s 2-1 victory over State in an elimination game in the NCAA Tournament in the Fayetteville Region on Saturday night.

SDSU finishes the season 43-8 and matched the program record for wins.

After falling earlier in the day 4-0 to Arkansas the Jackrabbits drew first blood in the third inning on an RBI single from Jocelyn Carrillo. Stanford quickly tied the game in the fourth when Spirakis scored on a wild pitch by Tori Kniesche.

The pitchers would be the story of the game. Stanford’s Alana Vawter worked all ten innings, allowing five hits and one run, striking out six while walking four. Kniesche, in her NCAA Tournament debut, also pitched all ten innings giving up three hits, two earned runs, walking four and striking out eight.

Due to NCAA restrictions we cannot show highlights of the game on our website. Click on the video viewer to hear SDSU’s Cylie Halvorson’s postgame remarks!

