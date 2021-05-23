Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman & Harrisburg Punch Tickets To State A Baseball Tournament

Brandon Valley & Pierre Also Advance
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Baseball Tournament at the Birdcage is set for next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for Saturday’s Region Championship Highlights featuring O’Gorman’s 7-2 victory over Lincoln and Harrisburg’s 10-0 win over Brookings!

The other region qualifiers saw Washington roll over crosstown rival Roosevelt 11-4 while Brandon Valley won at Pierre 4-0.

