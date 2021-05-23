Poker run focuses on Motorcycle safety during motorcycle awareness month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - May is motorcycle safety and awareness month in Sioux Falls, which is why A.B.A.T.E Sioux Falls organized the motorcycle awareness poker run.

South Dakota has more bikers per capita than any other state in the U.S. Which is why events like this are so critical.

“May is about the time of year in which motorcycles are first coming back out of the garages and it’s easy to forget about us out on the road,” Tom Borchard said, the vice president for A.B.A.T.E Sioux Falls.

A.B.A.T.E also wants to help bikers remember tips to stay safer while out on the roads.

“With motorcyclists, we promote crash avoidance. We teach people and give them the tools to make sure they don’t get into a bad situation,” Borchard said.

Prior to the start of the poker run, a minister arrived to give a blessing to both riders and bikes for the summer season.

“Please keep an eye out for us. Every person on a motorcycle is somebody’s loved one. So watch for us and we’ll offer the same respect back to you,” Borchard said.

