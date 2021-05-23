Avera Medical Minute
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

