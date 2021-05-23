Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Return To College World Series Sweet For Augie In Light Of Obstacles Overcome

Vikings will look to defend National Championship beginning on Wednesday in Denver
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, OK (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s 2021 softball season is continuing on to the Division Two College World Series after the Vikings dispatched NSIC-rival Mankato 7-0 in yesterday’s Central Region Championship.

Though this will be Augie’s second straight World Series appearance as they try to defend their 2019 National Title, a lot has changed. The Vikings lost four key seniors on that 2019 team to graduation, then lost the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic and said goodbye to three more players.

All of that plus the obstacles to play this season might make this trip even sweeter than the last one.

The Vikings are the top seed in the College World Series and will open the tournament on Thursday in Denver, Colorado against Valdosta State. It’s a double-elimination format with the championship on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
21-year-old Austin R. Carroll, 44-year-old Charles A. Stewart (left to right)
Three facing charges in attempted murder of Aberdeen
South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Canaries swept after 7-2 defeat
Canaries’ Bullpen Blown Up Again As Kane County Finishes Weekend Sweep
Reacting to NCAA Tournament loss at Arkansas
Young Jackrabbit Softball Team Eager For 2022 After Historic Season
Logo
Return To World Series Sweet For Augie Softball
Reacting to NCAA Tournament loss at Arkansas
SDSU NCAA Softball Tournament Wrap