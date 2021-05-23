Return To College World Series Sweet For Augie In Light Of Obstacles Overcome

EDMOND, OK (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s 2021 softball season is continuing on to the Division Two College World Series after the Vikings dispatched NSIC-rival Mankato 7-0 in yesterday’s Central Region Championship.

Though this will be Augie’s second straight World Series appearance as they try to defend their 2019 National Title, a lot has changed. The Vikings lost four key seniors on that 2019 team to graduation, then lost the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic and said goodbye to three more players.

All of that plus the obstacles to play this season might make this trip even sweeter than the last one.

The Vikings are the top seed in the College World Series and will open the tournament on Thursday in Denver, Colorado against Valdosta State. It’s a double-elimination format with the championship on Memorial Day.

