Safety Village of South Dakota gets grant to help with teen driving programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Safety Village of South Dakota is gearing up for their clinic called C.R.A.S.H, which stands for car repair and safety help for teens. The aim is to teach teenagers about cars, and the dangers that come with distracted driving.

To help with the clinic, State Farm gave the Safety Village a $6,000 grant.

In the C.R.A.S.H clinic, teens are shown the different parts of a car and are instructed on what they do by a mechanic. They are also shown what to do in case of troubles like a dead battery or flat tire.

“Most of us, probably don’t before we get into our car, walk around our car, make sure everything is where it should be, make sure our tires have air,” said Rozanna McKenna, the Executive Director of the Safety Village of South Dakota. “So we’re teaching the kids how to properly maintain their car.”

According to the South Dakota Department of Safety, 58% of teens involved in a car accident are distracted. Even more troubling, 77% of young adults believe they can text while driving.

“South Dakota is one of the worst states for teen drivers in the United States, so one of the things we want to do is help move that number forward,” said McKenna. “We want to educate and prepare them to be better drivers.”

To accomplish this goal, the Safety Village will be using the grant money from State Farm to also help with a new program.

“Our teen driving program is something we are developing, something new we are wanting to take out to the school districts, to walk through some of those hazards and dangers of driving impaired or distracted while they’re texting or talking on the phone,” said McKenna.

