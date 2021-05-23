Storm Stop Arizona In Thrilling United Bowl Rematch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm picked up their first victory of 2021 against the same team they got their last victory of the 2019 season against, the Arizona Rattlers.

In a rematch of the 2019 United Bowl the Storm won a thrilling back-and-forth 50-46 contest over the Rattlers at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in IFL action on Saturday night.

Storm (1-1) quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 15-23 through the air for 189 yards and six touchdowns. JoJo Gause hauled in four passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Chavious hauled in a touchdown pass and also had a 58-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The Storm visit Louiville next Saturday at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

