Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm Stop Arizona In Thrilling United Bowl Rematch

Sioux Falls Defeats Rattlers 50-46
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm picked up their first victory of 2021 against the same team they got their last victory of the 2019 season against, the Arizona Rattlers.

In a rematch of the 2019 United Bowl the Storm won a thrilling back-and-forth 50-46 contest over the Rattlers at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in IFL action on Saturday night.

Storm (1-1) quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 15-23 through the air for 189 yards and six touchdowns. JoJo Gause hauled in four passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Chavious hauled in a touchdown pass and also had a 58-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The Storm visit Louiville next Saturday at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
21-year-old Austin R. Carroll, 44-year-old Charles A. Stewart (left to right)
Three facing charges in attempted murder of Aberdeen
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase

Latest News

Wings win 4-3
Wings Rally To Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead On Minot
Jacks lose 2-1 in ten innings
NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Stanford Eliminates SDSU In Ten Innings
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
Bullpen Falters Again As Canaries Drop Second Straight To Kane County
3-Run Triple during Region Championship win over Brookings
O’Gorman & Harrisburg Punch Tickets To State A Baseball Tournament