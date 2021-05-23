Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with the past few days will lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area.

TONIGHT: A cold front approaching from the west will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon into tonight. Severe weather is expected across the western half of South Dakota, but the chance for severe weather decreases the further east you go. There is a slight, level 2 risk in place west of the James River Valley with a marginal, level 1 risk east of there to the Minnesota-South Dakota border. There is a enhanced, level 3 risk in place for parts of western South Dakota in between Pierre and Rapid City. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The best chance for isolated tornadoes will be west of a line from Mobridge to Winner. Storms will weaken as they move east tonight, but some strong to severe storms could still be possible. Storms should reach the Pierre area around 7-11 PM, Aberdeen and Mitchell around 9 PM to 1 AM and the I-29 corridor after midnight. Winds will be breezy out of the S and SW at 10-20 mph, decreasing to 5-15 mph overnight. Lows range from the 50s west to the 60s east.

MONDAY: The cold front hang up a bit along the South Dakota-Minnesota-Iowa borders, and that will be the focal point for some showers and thunderstorms to redevelop in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong to marginally severe, with a marginal risk in place for areas SE of a Willmar, MN to Yankton line. Hail and damaging winds would be the main threat. West of there, skies will be sunny with less humidity, however, it will be rather windy with a WSW to SW wind at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Highs will get back into the 80s. Monday night will feature lows in the 50s to near 60 with some clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms for the southeastern areas during the evening with clear skies west.

TUESDAY: We’ll see plenty of sunshine with lower humidity levels and breezy winds out of the W at 10-20 mph. Highs once again will get into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Skies will be mainly clear Tuesday night with lighter winds and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Clouds will increase as the next system approaches from the southwest. Rain showers will increase in coverage from west to east Wednesday afternoon and will continue into the day Thursday. A few thunderstorms could be possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Wednesday, but will tumble into the upper 50s to mid 60s Thursday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It’ll be a seasonable weekend temperature wise for the Memorial Day weekend, however there will be scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain the entire weekend but do keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

