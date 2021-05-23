Avera Medical Minute
Wings Rally To Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead On Minot

Aberdeen scores three in the third period to win game two 4-3
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing all night against a desperate Minot Minotauros team, the Aberdeen Wings played their best in the third period to push Minot to the brink of elimination in their Central Division Semifinal playoff series.

The Wings scored three goals in the third period to defeat Minot 4-3 in game two on Saturday night in the ODDE Ice Center.

Down 2-0, Aberdeen scored four consecutive goals beginning with Spencer Schneider’s late second period goal. Payton Matsui tied the game 3:53 into the third period. Trevor Russell’s power play tally gave the Wings the lead at the 17:17 mark, followed 20 seconds later by another power play goal from Clayton Cosentino.

The Wings lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and can close it out on Thursday night in Minot.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

