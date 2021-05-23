Young Jackrabbit Softball Team Eager For 2022 After Historic Season

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s softball season ended one win shy of a trip to their first ever Division One NCAA Regional Final last night,

That sentence alone should tell you that the Jackrabbits have nothing to hang their heads about.

SDSU fought hard yesterday in the NCAA Tournament, falling 4-0 to sixth seeded Arkansas and then losing a 2-1 ten inning marathon to Stanford in the elimination game later in the evening. Despite that the Jackrabbits certainly made a name for themselves this season with a program record tying 43 victories, including their first ever NCAA Tournament win on Friday night against the Cardinal. In addition SDSU went 25-2 against their Summit League foes this season and 4-5 against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

And there’s a pretty good chance they’ll have another chance tor two to make a region final since the Jackrabbits have just two seniors on this year’s roster. In addition ten freshman, including the Summit pitcher and player of the year, will be back and the program will host next year’s Summit League Tournament.

Click on the video viewer to hear the team’s closing thoughts on the season from Arkansas!

