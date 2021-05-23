Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Young Jackrabbit Softball Team Eager For 2022 After Historic Season

SDSU returns nearly entire roster and will host Summit League Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s softball season ended one win shy of a trip to their first ever Division One NCAA Regional Final last night,

That sentence alone should tell you that the Jackrabbits have nothing to hang their heads about.

SDSU fought hard yesterday in the NCAA Tournament, falling 4-0 to sixth seeded Arkansas and then losing a 2-1 ten inning marathon to Stanford in the elimination game later in the evening. Despite that the Jackrabbits certainly made a name for themselves this season with a program record tying 43 victories, including their first ever NCAA Tournament win on Friday night against the Cardinal. In addition SDSU went 25-2 against their Summit League foes this season and 4-5 against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

And there’s a pretty good chance they’ll have another chance tor two to make a region final since the Jackrabbits have just two seniors on this year’s roster. In addition ten freshman, including the Summit pitcher and player of the year, will be back and the program will host next year’s Summit League Tournament.

Click on the video viewer to hear the team’s closing thoughts on the season from Arkansas!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
21-year-old Austin R. Carroll, 44-year-old Charles A. Stewart (left to right)
Three facing charges in attempted murder of Aberdeen
South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Logo
Return To College World Series Sweet For Augie In Light Of Obstacles Overcome
Canaries swept after 7-2 defeat
Canaries’ Bullpen Blown Up Again As Kane County Finishes Weekend Sweep
Logo
Return To World Series Sweet For Augie Softball
Reacting to NCAA Tournament loss at Arkansas
SDSU NCAA Softball Tournament Wrap