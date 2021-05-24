Avera Medical Minute
31 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Monday in South Dakota

Five million Americans have missed the second half of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend on Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,942, 121,416 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state fell by more than 40 over the weekend to 522.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,004.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 54% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 297,978 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 19,535 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

