AAA poll reveals Summer travel surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of South Dakotans that reveals 65% of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer, and AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects the renewed enthusiasm.

“Optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence are fueling a strong desire to travel this summer as the United States takes steps toward putting the pandemic behind us,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota. “The AAA poll shows that South Dakotans have a pent-up demand for quick getaways and even longer, more extravagant trips – so called ‘Revenge Travel.’”

AAA’s poll asked South Dakotans about the sentiment that best reflects their feelings about traveling this summer:

30% feel that their travel will be driven by their need for a “quick getaway”

24% are planning a longer or more extravagant trip – so called “Revenge Travel”

20% are choosing to stay at home this summer

26% are undecided, but say they could make a last-minute decision to travel.

COVID Remains a Factor in Some Summer Travel Planning

Summer travel trends are also indicative that people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing. Adding to that, state restrictions are lessening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic, including domestic travel at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions.

AAA’s poll also revealed COVID remains a factor influencing South Dakotans’ summer travel plans:

21% say they still have COVID-related travel concerns

25% have a strong desire to travel due to pandemic restrictions from the last year

17% feel that their ability to be fully vaccinated is the driving force behind travel plans

37% say that uncertainty about activities and attractions at their destinations is a consideration as part of the planning process

According to the same poll, in South Dakota, 55% of respondents said that when thinking about their next trip, they plan to travel with only those in their household or those in their established COVID ‘bubble.’

“COVID-related safety is still a factor for many travelers, some of whom may be venturing out for the first time in over a year,” AAA South Dakota’s Steward added.

As the AAA poll shows, American views about traveling as we emerge from the COVID pandemic are complex. Knowledge of the latest COVID-related restrictions and protocols will be a critical component in all planning.

“Being informed and planning in advance can make the difference between a great vacation and a travel nightmare,” said Terry TenCate, travel advisor with AAA South Dakota. “AAA is encouraging travelers to check and re-check requirements at all stop-off points and destinations as they can change up to the last minute.”

Travelers can refer to AAA’s free COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik for the latest information to help plan their trip.

Travel advisors are an excellent resource for not only travel planning, but also for what documentation is required and much more. In most cases, they can provide free expert travel advice and can help travelers navigate the complexities of traveling during COVID.

Memorial Day – the Unofficial Start to Summer Travel

With the unofficial start to summer, the Memorial Day weekend, it’s clear that people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing and pandemic restrictions are loosened throughout the U.S.

The West North Central Region*, of which South Dakota is a part, will see more than 2.98 million people taking Memorial Day week trips, a 56% percent increase over the 1.92 million travelers in 2020, when much of the country and the world was under COVID travel restrictions, if not locked down**, but still less than the region’s 3.63 million Memorial Day travelers in 2019, according to AAA.

(*West North Central Region: IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD)

AAA expects the number of people in the region traveling over the Memorial Day holiday this year to return to 82% of those who traveled pre-pandemic, in 2019, when a record number of traveled for the holiday weekend.

According to the AAA poll, most South Dakotans who are staying home for Memorial Day say COVID is not the reason, as they don’t usually travel for this holiday.

The 37 million Americans and nearly 3 million in the West North Central region, however, are predicted to once again kick- off the official start of the summer holiday travel season by celebrating Memorial Day with a trip.

Auto : The : The Great American Road Trip has been the most popular type of travel during the pandemic and has historically been the number one choice for the Memorial Day Holiday and that still holds true. The majority of travelers in the West North Central region – 2.83 million – are forecast to travel by vehicle this Memorial Day, an increase of 52% over 2020.

Air: The number of people in the region flying in 2021 is expected to be almost six times what it was in 2020 when multiple factors kept most people from traveling via airline. About 105,000 residents will travel by air, a 567% increase from 2020.

Travelers are reminded that some inflight amenities may be limited or not offered and that some airlines are still limiting capacity with blocked middle seats. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is also now allowing one oversized liquid container of hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces. Masks are required at all airports and all aircraft. International travelers, including US citizens, must have a negative test result or proof of recovery from COVID before boarding a flight to the US. COVID testing is not required domestically, except for travel to and from Hawaii, and from island to island in Hawaii.

Other: In South Dakota’s region, travel by trains, buses, rails, and cruise ships remains low at 49,200 passengers, but is a 23% increase over 2020.

