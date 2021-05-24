Avera Medical Minute
Avera Careflight beats Sanford Airmed in ‘Flying for Life’ Blood Drive

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a friendly competition for the Community Blood Bank, Avera Careflight beat out Sanford Airmed to find out which team could collect the most blood donations. This was for the 1st annual “Flying for Life” blood drive. It ran from May 17th through the 22nd.

Donors were able to cast their vote to the flight team of their choice. Since Avera Careflight won, they received a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.

A total of 552 donations were collected in the blood drive. About 1,650 lives will be impacted through those donations. A total of 293 donations were in favor of Avera Careflight with Sanford Airmed receiving 259 donations.

