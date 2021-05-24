Avera Medical Minute
Cause of weekend house fire in Burbank being investigated

The cause of a weekend fire in Burbank, South Dakota remains under investigation.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cause of a weekend fire in Burbank, South Dakota remains under investigation.

On Saturday, the Vermillion Fire-EMS Department responded to the house fire in Burbank. Arriving units found smoke coming from the house and fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. Authorities say after 10 minutes, the fire was extinguished.

Authorities say all occupants exited the home safely prior to the fire crews arriving and no injuries were reported.

