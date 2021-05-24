Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Contempt hearing set over judge’s order requiring vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. - A federal judge in Aberdeen will decide whether three members of the U.S. Marshals Service should be found in civil contempt over his requirement to have everyone in his courtroom vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Judge Charles Kornmann notified courthouse employees in March that the vaccinations would be required in order to provide the safest environment for everyone.

The U.S. marshal for South Dakota, Daniel Mosteller, responded to the judge, telling him the U.S. Marshals Service is not requiring employees to get the vaccine and that they will not provide their vaccination status to the court.

The Aberdeen American News reports Mosteller, the chief deputy marshal and chief of staff for the marshals service have been ordered to appear at a hearing June 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab in Sioux Falls shuts down after 70 years
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.

Latest News

Downed tree blocks a road in the southern Black Hills.
Storm downs trees, power lines in Custer State Park
(File)
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations picks up in Minnesota
Sioux Falls School District gets through a challenging year
Avera Careflight beats Sanford Airmed in ‘Flying for Life’ Blood Drive