Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab in Sioux Falls shuts down after 70 years
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Washington High School senior Riley...
Sioux Falls high school senior named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
The cause of a weekend fire in Burbank, South Dakota remains under investigation.
Cause of weekend house fire in Burbank being investigated