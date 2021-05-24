Home confinement work release program available in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Citing capacity issues at the county jail, the Brown County Sheriff’s office is offering a new work release option to inmates while not having to spend the night behind bars.

Though the pandemic did help relieve space concerns at the jail for the time being, that has slowly crept back up to capacity. And when the jail is full, that means those inmates are sent elsewhere in the state to other jails, and taxpayer money with them.

“Then you have to put two people in a vehicle, transporting them somewhere. We have to pay whatever price that they want to charge us, we have no choice.” said Brown County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman.

Lunzman said in response the county is now offering a home confinement work release program. Inmates have to submit an application, subject to approval by a judge, the Brown County State’s Attorney, and the Sheriff’s office.

“For low-level offenders, if they go to work, come to get checked in, and they go home they’re fine.” said Lunzman.

Those who qualify are vetted through each step, taking a look at their offense and history. If they’re accepted, they can only leave home to go to work and check-in when necessary at the sheriff’s office. Participants are monitored 24 hours a day with an ankle monitor. They must check-in regularly to the county’s self-service kiosk, and perform other checks when required.

“They check in once a day. And then they also have to have their ankle monitors checked at minimum once per week. And that’s a face-to-face type of a meeting.” said Lunzman.

“They’re monitored and it’s a restrictive program. It’s not being soft by any means.” said Brown County State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson.

Those on the program are also the ones funding it. Lunzman said that participants pay for the cost out of their pocket. Currently that cost to participate is $20 per day, with two weeks worth of payment due upfront. Those who fail to perform check-ups or deviate from the path set by the Sheriff’s office can be dropped from the program and serve the rest of their sentence behind bars.

But Lunzman said the advantages of the program are two-fold. From a Sheriff’s office side, less space is taken up in the county jail by low-level offenders. And for those who successfully complete the program, they’re able to serve the first part of their probation without ever spending a night behind bars and keep the job they had before.

“But they don’t lose those jobs that we want them to keep. And we keep them out of the jail. Those are our biggest goals.” said Lunzman.

Lunzman said currently there are five people on the program, and the most the office has seen at one time is nine. But he said even with at most nine people not spending the night in the county jail, they continue to operate near their capacity of 48. He said while this program is a temporary solution to the program, a more permanent solution to the overcrowding they see will be needed sooner than later.

