Judge denies appeal from Sioux Falls mother over school district boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County judge has ruled in favor of the Sioux Falls School District regarding the boundaries that will take effect this fall.

In court Monday, Judge Jon Sogn said it wasn’t the decision of the court to rule on whether or not he agreed with the boundaries created by the school district. He said the school district followed the proper procedures required when drawing boundaries.

The plaintiff, Megan Steever argued on behalf of herself, that the district did not take into account her and her children’s specific situation. But instead used broad generalizations to draw the new boundaries.

Steever lives west of Tea-Ellis Road, one mile from Memorial Middle School, but under the new boundaries, her sons will now have to attend George McGovern Middle School, which is five miles from their home.

Judge Sogn said, the school district did indeed follow the correct procedures when drawing the boundaries, and that Steever did not provide sufficient evidence of the contrary.

Affirming the previous ruling by a hearing examiner, and denying Steever’s appeal.

