Law enforcement agencies across Midwest searching for new officers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement agencies across the region are searching for officers.

The City of Yankton has several openings on the police force and City Manager Amy Leon says they need to step up their recruitment efforts.

The best recruiting often happens by word of mouth, Leon said, but she said the city is going to have to be more aggressive with other methods to fill the demand.

Leon says she has spoken with city leaders from Wyoming, Montana, and the Dakotas, and many are looking to fill openings on their police departments.

Leon told WNAX Radio filling the ranks will be a priority for incoming Police Chief Jason Foote who starts his new job in July.

