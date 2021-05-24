Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem launches legal strategy to take on Biden

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (File)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (File)(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is likely to stay among conservative politicians favored by former President Donald Trump with the help of an unusual strategy for a governor.

She is headlining the state’s legal battles.

Noem in recent weeks has picked legal fights with President Joe Biden’s administration that hit on issues sure to please her conservative base: Fourth of July fireworks and climate change regulations.

It’s a way the governor has melded the state’s fortunes with her own political profile. The tactic has given her opportunities to cast herself as one of Biden’s most prominent political combatants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Cab shuts down after 70 years
Yellow Cab in Sioux Falls shuts down after 70 years
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.

Latest News

Five million Americans have missed the second half of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and...
31 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Monday in South Dakota
Judge denies appeal from Sioux Falls mother over school district boundaries
Law enforcement agencies across Midwest searching for new officers
Downed tree blocks a road in the southern Black Hills.
Storm downs trees, power lines in Custer State Park