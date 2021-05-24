Avera Medical Minute
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations picks up in Minnesota

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota’s coronavirus vaccination rate has accelerated after several weeks of sluggish inoculation numbers.

The state pace remained above 40,000 shots a day on Sunday, a level not previously seen for more than two weeks.

Data shows a big increase in first vaccine doses which now average nearly 18,000 a day, up from about 10,000 a day a week ago. Some of the increase can likely be attributed to 12- to 15-year-olds who are now eligible for the vaccine.

Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point last month before the numbers began dropping.

