Parade of Homes highlights need for housing in Sioux Falls Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Neighborhoods around the Sioux Falls area were filled with home buyers, or those looking to build a home, over the weekend as Sunday marked the last day of the Spring Parade of Homes.

“The housing market right now it’s so busy and so hard to find a new home,” said co-owner of Jeren Homes Craig Wynia.

The Parade of Homes is looking to make that home buying, or building, process easier. However, the lack of homes is making buying one a challenge.

“This year for the Parade of Homes it is a bit different, in that normally we’ll see 70-90 homes on the Spring parade. This year we have just over 40 homes in the parade, so it is a smaller parade due to homeowners moving in right away,” Executive Vice President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire Julie Terrell said.

Home builders are working to keep up with that demand.

“So, right now, single-family home permits are up 70% from where they were at this time last year,” Wynia said.

And a construction goal given to them by the mayor.

“Between 2020-2025, Sioux Falls will need almost 7,000 additional homes to meet our projected population growth,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said at the State of the City address on May 3, 2021.

“Currently we’re building at a rate of 1,500-2,000 a year, that’s a huge undertaking to try and increase that many homes,” Wynia said.

As South Dakotans move on from the pandemic, the future of home building and buying in the region seems to continue to be on the rise.

“If the economy starts to make a shift it could be a slowdown, but I don’t anticipate that anytime soon because with these low interest rates and everybody is starting to get back out and going to work. Everybody is making money again; I foresee that this is going to be a long-continued process,” said Wynia.

If you’re looking for a home, the Home Builders Association advises to be patient as some supplies are currently scarce.

