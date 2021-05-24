Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls high school senior named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Washington High School senior Riley...
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Washington High School senior Riley Nold as a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Washington High School senior Riley Nold as a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Nold is one of 161 outstanding American high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community. Along with receiving this honor, Nold had the opportunity to name his most influential teacher. Physics teacher Adam Smith will be recognized and honored by the Secretary of Education. We spoke with both representatives of Washington High School about the high honors.

