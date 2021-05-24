Storm downs trees, power lines in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm tore through parts of South Dakota this weekend, leaving a trail of damage across the southern Black Hills.

The storm rolled across southern South Dakota Sunday.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted that the storm downed many trees and power lines in Custer State Park. Several roads were inaccessible due to the damage.

Crews are still cleaning up damage. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

