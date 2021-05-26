First responders, co-ops call for powerline & storm damage safety

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storm damage can be dangerous for everyone, not just those caught outside or who respond right after. And first responders and electric cooperatives are asking everyone to do their part in making the clean-up process as safe as possible.

Northern Electric Cooperative Communications Director Ben Dunsmoor said in preparation of storms, people should keep an eye on the forecast and be ready for severe weather at any time. He said area cooperatives check often to be ready to respond to any damage, as well as get the lights back on as soon as possible.

“Anytime we make updates to our system or do new construction, we’re always thinking about how can we make this system more resilient to severe weather. To winter storms, to any storms in general.” said Dunsmoor.

But that doesn’t mean the threat of downed powerlines isn’t still there. Dunsmoor said something that people tend to do that can make situations dangerous is driving around and looking for damage after as storm. He said even though it may be first instinct to go poking around, people should remain in place to avoid accidentally getting near a downed line.

“You don’t know if that line is still energized or if it’s dead, and you can’t find out until it’s too late.” said Dunsmoor.

And that’s a situation that isn’t just dangerous for people in the area, but for first responders that arrive at the scene. Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Chad Nilson said they work closely with cooperatives after storms to make sure the area is safe for their crews. And he said not going around or getting close to any unsafe areas will help.

“We’re not sure of the extent of the damage. Just giving our workers, the utility company workers a couple of blocks, just to get everything cleared, make sure everyone’s safe would be appreciated.” said Nilson.

Dunsmoor recommended having an emergency kit on hand. That includes a first-aid kit, water and food in case of a prolonged outage. He also said with how prevalent cell phones and mobile devices are now to have those charged or a way to charge them on hand, to stay on top of changing conditions.

