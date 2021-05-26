Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee recalls chicken taco kit due to undeclared allergy risk

Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken taco kit due to a risk of allergic reaction to an ingredient...
Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken taco kit due to a risk of allergic reaction to an ingredient undeclared on its label.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken street taco kit due to an allergy risk undeclared on the label by its supplier.

Hy-Vee says it received the taco kit from supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. The supplier did not list egg as an ingredient in a Chipotle Crema Sauce that was included with the kit, according to Hy-Vee. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.

