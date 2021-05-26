Nyberg’s Ace giving away flags to honor Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nyberg’s Ace in Sioux Falls is giving away American flags to its customers this Saturday to honor Memorial Day.

Ace will giveaway 1,300 8″x12″ flags to its first 260 customers at each of its five locations in Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

“Nyberg’s Ace salutes the many brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It’s our way of reminding the public of the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday—to honor those that gave their lives for us and fought for our freedom,” states Kevin Nyberg, owner of Nyberg’s Ace five Sioux Falls locations.

Flags will only be available while they last.

