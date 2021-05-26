Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storms Return Tonight

Much Colder Air Incoming
By Tyler Roney
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking another threat for some severe weather across parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area for tonight. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in extreme southwestern South Dakota (which is a level 2 out of 5) and a Marginal Risk in southern South Dakota and into northern Nebraska (which is a level 1 out of 5).

The greatest threat for severe weather will look to stay to the southwest of the Dakota News Now viewing area. Storms will mainly be along and south of I-90. There will be a chance for some isolated severe storms with the main threats being for some damaging wind gusts and large hail. Again, the greater threat tonight will be off to our south.

Rain will continue on Thursday and it’s going to be getting much colder. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 50′s across the area. Fog is likely as well Thursday morning. We’ll see some improvement on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming up into the lower 60′s. Heading into the holiday weekend, we’re tracking some more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire three day weekend. Highs throughout the weekend will range from the 60′s to the 70′s.

Dry weather will return for much of next week other than a chance for rain next Wednesday. Highs will also warm back up into the lower 80′s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
40-year-old Daniel Jordan Ulrich, from Sioux Falls, is facing three counts of third-degree...
Police: Suspect in three Sioux Falls burglaries left behind his cellphone
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitate
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Ends Late with a Potential Freeze North
On and off again rain is on the way for the holiday weekend.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Wednesday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Colder Air Incoming Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather