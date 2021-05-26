Storms Return Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking another threat for some severe weather across parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area for tonight. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in extreme southwestern South Dakota (which is a level 2 out of 5) and a Marginal Risk in southern South Dakota and into northern Nebraska (which is a level 1 out of 5).

The greatest threat for severe weather will look to stay to the southwest of the Dakota News Now viewing area. Storms will mainly be along and south of I-90. There will be a chance for some isolated severe storms with the main threats being for some damaging wind gusts and large hail. Again, the greater threat tonight will be off to our south.

Rain will continue on Thursday and it’s going to be getting much colder. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 50′s across the area. Fog is likely as well Thursday morning. We’ll see some improvement on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming up into the lower 60′s. Heading into the holiday weekend, we’re tracking some more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire three day weekend. Highs throughout the weekend will range from the 60′s to the 70′s.

Dry weather will return for much of next week other than a chance for rain next Wednesday. Highs will also warm back up into the lower 80′s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.