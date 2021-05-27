Avera Medical Minute
34 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 124,105, 121,685 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state continue to hit new lows in a year. Currently, 416 cases are considered active.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 349,738 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 300,321 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 19,972 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No deaths were reported Thursday. The state’s death toll remains at 2,004.

