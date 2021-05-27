Adam Vinatieri to retire from NFL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 24 seasons in the NFL, four Super Bowl rings, and having scored the most points in NFL history South Dakota’s own Adam Vinatieri is retiring.

The 48-year-old saying Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that if ‘paperwork goes in on Friday, you’ve heard it here first.’

In his nearly 25 years in the NFL Vinatieri holds many records, including for most field goals made and attempted, most games played and most points scored.

Vinatieri entered the NFL undrafted after playing collegiately at South Dakota State, and playing high school ball at Rapid City Central.

The three-time pro bowl kicker played his last season in 2019 for the colts, where he suffered a knee injury.

