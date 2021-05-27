American Legion, VFW now under the same roof in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new facility in Sioux Falls is creating new opportunities for veterans in the area.

The American Legion and the VFW are now under the same roof. That building is on West Russell Street. Veterans are able to visit, play cards, and even receive services from other veterans organizations in the city.

Officials say it’s important for veterans to have a place to meet and share their experiences.

“The buildout, the finishing of the facility, I think it really creates a good opportunity for the community to come closer together. In supporting the veterans and providing an opportunity for the veterans to develop that fellowship. the camaraderie is really a critical part of their heritage,” said Terry Wolf with American Legion Post 15.

The building is also open to the public with rooms available to rent for meetings.

