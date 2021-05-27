DSU prepares students for cybersecurity jobs as demand increases

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline is highlighting the importance of cybersecurity. However, the cybersecurity field is facing a shortage of workers.

At Dakota State University cybersecurity is their largest program. They offer hands-on classes to prepare students for a variety of different cybersecurity jobs after graduation.

Professors say cybersecurity jobs are in high demand as more companies struggle with hackers.

“Cybersecurity has kind of always been in the background. But the threats and the attacks are starting to become more known. They’re bigger, they’re more expensive. So it’s getting to be kind of at the front of people’s minds now,” said Kyle Cronin, DSU Cyber Operations Associate Professor.

“Our small businesses have people that have to protect data, our hospitals are protecting records. So the reason why there’s been a large influx in the jobs is the fact that every area has something they want to protect...Data’s worth a lot of money,” said Rob Honomichl, DSU Computer, and Cyber Sciences Instructor

According to cyberseek.org in South Dakota alone, there are nearly 700 cybersecurity job openings. So the university is offering two primary programs to prepare students.

One is a bachelor’s degree in Cyber Operations.

“Students are looking for finding bugs, finding vulnerabilities, finding flaws that attackers are out there also trying to find,” said Cronin.

They also offer a bachelor’s degree in Network and Security Administration.

“We have students who are trying to protect against those attackers,” said Cronin.

More and more places are starting to see the importance of creating cybersecurity positions giving students plenty of job options after graduation.

“Of course crime is a high thing now in the country. I just want to help everybody else in the community, not even in the Madison community, all around the state and other states if I could,” said Logan Shaw, DSU Cyber Operations graduate.

“There are so few women in cybersecurity right now. So I’m excited and hopefully able to encourage more women to step up and join the field,” said Alexis Kulm, DSU Cyber Operations Junior.

If you like computers and making a difference, professors say this career could be a good fit.

“It’s a way that you can help people out. Whether you’re looking at the program inside of it, the network side of it, the policy side of it. You know, it’s a field that we have, every town, every organization. There are lots of jobs inside of it,” said Honomichl.

Cybersecurity jobs can pay well. DSU professors say that in South Dakota, folks can start out making anywhere between $50,000 to $70,000.

