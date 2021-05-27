Huron’s Splash Central opens Friday at full capacity

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of this week hasn’t been the best for pool weather. But the season is coming up. And the Huron aquatics center is getting ready to open after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

Splash Central Waterpark is operating after some much-needed maintenance work from sitting empty. And that’s taken time and patience to get ready for a much more normal summer.

“Basically, we’ve been working with parts, and that kind of things. And that’s a more difficult situation than we’re used to,” said Huron Parks & Recreation Director LaRon Klock.

The water park also features a new manager in Alexandra Kirk. A native of North Carolina, Kirk said she saw the posting of the job on a national site. She said since coming to Huron, she loves how much people are looking forward to the opening of Splash Central.

“Seeing how the community and the city itself love this water park and how much they’re excited for it to come back, it’s so rewarding to work on something that means so much to so many people,” said Kirk.

Currently, the park has filled 43 of its 60 lifeguard positions. While Kirk is still looking for more, she said they have plenty of help getting the park up and running.

“Honestly, they’ve been very adamant about, ‘I want to work as much as possible.’ And that’s been incredibly helpful.” said Kirk.

Klock said the department couldn’t be happier getting the water turned back on and ready for the new season, and look forward to a busy summer.

“We’re just very happy to have the facility open to the public, and available to the public,” said Klock.

Barring any more rainy weather, the park is set to open for its season Friday, with 100 percent capacity available for the public.

