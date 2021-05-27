Avera Medical Minute
Increasing gas prices could cause many to change travel plans throughout the Summer

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the pandemic, people have had to continuously cancel vacation and travel plans. but as vaccination rates increase, many are hitting the road for overdue family vacations.

Vacations could cost more than many originally bargained for, as gas prices are now at the highest they have been since 2014.

Higher gas prices are contributing to not only more expensive road trips but also to the high cost of plane tickets.

“We have seen a price increase in the airlines. We have already noticed a roughly 7% increase we have been advised that there’s a possibility of a 10-15 percent increase,” says AAA travel counselor Terry Tencate.

High demand is one of the main things driving the increase, but supply chain issues caused by the Colonial Pipeline outage are also a problem.

While no South Dakota gas stations ran out of fuel because of the pipeline interruption, the effects of it are still being felt around the country.

“Traveling before you’d get to different states and see a big difference in gas prices but now, they’re pretty much the same no matter where you go. Definitely, consistently higher no matter where you go,” said a traveler passing through Sioux Falls.

Many travelers are having to change their vacation plans because of the increase in gas prices across the country.

