Listening session examines Sioux Falls’ housing shortage problems

City council member Alex Jensen speaks at a listening session May 27 addressing Sioux Falls'...
City council member Alex Jensen speaks at a listening session May 27 addressing Sioux Falls' housing shortage.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several members of the Sioux Falls community gathered Thursday morning to discuss the housing shortage problems the city is facing.

City council members Alex Jensen and Christine Erickson arranged the listening session, which took place at the Hy-Vee at Minnesota Ave. and 37th Street.

Jensen says despite a large number of new developments in the works, inventory of both apartments and single-family homes remains low in the city.

“Sioux Falls is really popular right now,” Jensen said. “That success is creating issues where we need to create housing, and a lot of it. It’s a supply and demand exercise.”

The meeting, which included representatives from the realty industry and the Chamber of Commerce, focused on a number of issues and possible solutions. Jensen says one way the city can address the problem is by getting creative with zoning laws.

“There are opportunities with zoning, that if we deregulate and allow more houses to fit on one quarter of an anchor - like a tiny home, think a tiny home - by deregulating or thinking outside the box, regulating for tiny homes, which we don’t currently have an regulations for,” Jensen said. “That’s gonna be the thing we can impact, it’s an opportunity,”

This is the third public meeting organized by the council to discuss housing issues. Jensen says each has been attended by at least 25 people.

