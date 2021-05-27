Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Groton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota, authorities say.

The crash took place around 1 a.m. Wednesday on S.D. Highway 37 about 16 miles north of Groton, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A pickup was headed south when it left the road, drove into the ditch and crashed into a telephone pole. Troopers say the 39-year-old man driving the pickup died at the scene.

The victim was wearing a seat belt, authorities say. His name has not been released.

