Minnesota to offer giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, which has slowed recently.

“Consult with your physician, get good information from a neighbor, but take your shot this summer,” Governor Walz said.

Walz announced a list of incentives Thursday, including tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, fishing licenses and state park passes.

“We do want to encourage people to get out there. This might be some people’s first fishing license, we hope they buy one every year after that,” Governor Walz said.

According to Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, 100,000 people who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for the items.

The goal is to have 70% of Minnesotans age16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a target that President Joe Biden has set for the country.

“It was taking us about three days to do a percentage point, now it’s about five days I believe. So it’s slowed some, that was predictable, we hope maybe this gives a little bit of a boost to it,” Governor Walz said.

The governor also addressed those that have already received their vaccine and may have concerns about not being rewarded.

“The first thing I would say is thank you, the second thing is you did get something you got immunity, for you and your community,” Governor Walz said.

Beginning June 1st Minnesotans can verify their first dose and select their preferred reward on the state’s website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

