Northeastern South Dakota under overnight freeze warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re just days away from June, but the wintry cold remains stubborn in parts of the region.

Several counties in northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota are under a freeze warning Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning runs as far south to Hamlin, Deuel, and Clark counties, and runs west to McPherson and Edmunds counties. The warning extends deep into North Dakota, as well as western and northern Minnesota.

A freeze warning means temperatures will likely dip below 32 degrees F, putting exposed outdoor plants at risk of damage.

This Just In: Parts of northeastern South Dakota have been upgraded to FREEZE WARNINGS for tonight. Make sure to cover your plants or bring them inside! pic.twitter.com/sEVdrLxqh4 — First Alert Weather Team (@DakotaNewsNowWx) May 27, 2021

