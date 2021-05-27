Avera Medical Minute
Northeastern South Dakota under overnight freeze warning

The NWS issued a freeze warning for northeastern South Dakota May 27 into May 28.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re just days away from June, but the wintry cold remains stubborn in parts of the region.

Several counties in northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota are under a freeze warning Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning runs as far south to Hamlin, Deuel, and Clark counties, and runs west to McPherson and Edmunds counties. The warning extends deep into North Dakota, as well as western and northern Minnesota.

A freeze warning means temperatures will likely dip below 32 degrees F, putting exposed outdoor plants at risk of damage.

