Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating whether a suspect in a recent arrest is connected to a hit-and-run reported last week.

Thirty-seven-year-old Richard Jenerou was arrested Wednesday for several warrants out of Lincoln County, including aggravated assault and DWI, according to police.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the car Jenerou was driving shared several similarities to the vehicle the suspect was driving in a hit-and-run crash last Friday. However, Clemens said police cannot confirm at this point whether Jenerou was involved in that crash.

Friday’s hit-and-run in near 18th Street and Western Avenue left the other vehicle on its roof. The pregnant woman driving that vehicle shared her story with Dakota News Now, saying she was thankful to escape without any serious injuries.

Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description from a recent hit and run buy say they can't confirm yet whether it's the same car.(Dakota News Now)
Image of the the car involved in Friday's hit-and-run crash, described as a red Pontiac Grand...
Image of the the car involved in Friday's hit-and-run crash, described as a red Pontiac Grand Prix.(Cordell Wright)

