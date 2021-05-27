Police: Pierre burglary suspect arrested after rolling stolen vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre authorities have arrested a man in connection to several burglaries and thefts after he crashed a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the investigation began after a commercial burglary was reported in Pierre on May 14. During that time Pierre Police and Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a rollover crash. Authorities say while on the crash scene, officers located items stolen from the business.

Authorities connected the driver to several other burglaries in the area, including a stolen ATV and vehicle, and stolen firearms. Authorities say the vehicle the driver was driving was also stolen.

33-year-old Wesley Orlando Boni is facing burglary and grand theft charges.

Authorities say the firearms were recovered.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.