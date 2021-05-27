Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Pierre burglary suspect arrested after rolling stolen vehicle

Wesley Orlando Boni
Wesley Orlando Boni(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre authorities have arrested a man in connection to several burglaries and thefts after he crashed a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the investigation began after a commercial burglary was reported in Pierre on May 14. During that time Pierre Police and Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a rollover crash. Authorities say while on the crash scene, officers located items stolen from the business.

Authorities connected the driver to several other burglaries in the area, including a stolen ATV and vehicle, and stolen firearms. Authorities say the vehicle the driver was driving was also stolen.

33-year-old Wesley Orlando Boni is facing burglary and grand theft charges.

Authorities say the firearms were recovered.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
40-year-old Daniel Jordan Ulrich, from Sioux Falls, is facing three counts of third-degree...
Police: Suspect in three Sioux Falls burglaries left behind his cellphone
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitate
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run

Latest News

A mentorship has been around for about ten years and has been beneficial for an aspiring...
Mentoring Moment: Ten year relationship helps open career opportunities
The Siouxland Renaissance Festival is returning to Sioux Falls for its 20th Anniversary.
20th Siouxland Renaissance Festival returns in June
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
Sioux Falls tattoo
Tattoo businesses buzzing as national trend hits Sioux Falls
Wild Water West, Sioux Falls pools to open Friday as lifeguard hiring continues