Rain Ends Late with a Potential Freeze North

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Much colder air returned today along with some beneficial rainfall. The rainfall will end slowly overnight leading to a drop in our temperatures down to the 30′s for many. Northern South Dakota is under a Freeze Warning for the threat for temperatures to dip below 32 degrees. Widespread frost is likely for many across the area Friday morning. Some fog is likely as well.

Clouds will clear throughout Friday morning giving way to sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60′s. Clouds will then return on Saturday as we track another round of some showers and thunderstorms. They’ll begin in western South Dakota late Saturday morning and move east throughout the day. Most of the area should see some rain on Saturday from this system.

The precipitation chances on Sunday and Memorial Day are trending south and mainly will impact locations along and south of I-90. Amounts would be light and it looks like we’ll be avoiding the threat for severe weather during that time as well which is good news for those of you spending time outdoors. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60′s east and 70′s west and then by Sunday and Monday we’ll all be in the 70′s.

Next week will be mainly dry with a chance for rain next Wednesday followed by highs returning to the lower 80′s at the end of the week.

