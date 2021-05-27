Sioux Falls City Council members holding public discussion on housing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ask anyone trying to buy a home in Sioux Falls right now, the options are few and far between. Two city council members want to help.

Sioux Falls City Council members Christine Erickson and Alex Jensen will hold a public discussion with realtors and members of the community. They want to find ways to address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls.

The council members want to hear from people in Sioux Falls about the challenges they face when it comes to finding a home. They have held a few smaller discussions on the topic but hope to hear from even more people about how to fix the housing shortage.

“We are hoping to have a good turnout and really just continue to gain more ideas and continue to continue the momentum to have a positive impact on the inventory for homes for sale in Sioux Falls,” said Erickson.

The City of Sioux Falls Planning and Development team has been working to try and increase the housing inventory,

“As of the end of last week, we have already permitted about 400 single-family homes, 800 apartment units, so the supply is growing, it’s just can it grow fast enough with the demand that’s going on right now,” said Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development Services for the city of Sioux Falls.

Jensen says it is important to have this discussion now, as Sioux Falls continues to grow, more people will be moving to the city.

“It’s going to continue to be high demand in Sioux falls for housing, whether it be apartments or single-family houses because of all the jobs we have coming to Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls is a really popular place to be right now,” said Jensen.

The ideas gained from this discussion could also be used for future legislative efforts to tackle the lack of homes available.

“My hope is, that if your dream is to own a home, townhome, a condo, there is that available for you. And homeownership isn’t for everyone, it might be renting as well and that’s certainly ok,” said Erickson.

Both council members encourage anyone with thoughts or ideas to come. The discussion will be held Thursday morning at 7:30 at the Hy-Vee at 37th and Minnesota.

