Sioux Falls Park & Rec Dept. looking for summer workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a summer job? The City of Sioux Falls would like to hear from you.

The city is looking to fill a number of seasonal jobs as summer approaches. These include lifeguards and other staff members at the city’s pools and aquatic centers, as well as maintenance workers to keep the city’s parks in top shape.

You can find job openings on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.