Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims fall to pre-pandemic levels

(KY3)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both first-time and continued unemployment benefit claims declined in the jobs report released Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Labor.

Officials reported 197 initial weekly unemployment claims, roughly half the previous week’s total. According to data from the St. Louis Fed, this marks the lowest weekly claim total since the state reported 190 on March 14, 2020, which was the last report before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the South Dakota economy.

The number of continued unemployment claims also fell slightly, down 76 to 2,523. This is the lowest number of continued claims in South Dakota since December of 2019, according data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

This comes as the state prepares to discontinue federal pandemic-related unemployment programs. Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota’s participation in these programs will end June 26. Officials cited a need for workers by businesses across the state, though the number of people currently receiving unemployment benefits would only make a dent in the state’s labor shortage. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said the state’s online jobs database has averaged over 23,000 job openings daily.

Nationwide unemployment claims also fell Thursday to 406,000, a pandemic low.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
40-year-old Daniel Jordan Ulrich, from Sioux Falls, is facing three counts of third-degree...
Police: Suspect in three Sioux Falls burglaries left behind his cellphone
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitate
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run

Latest News

A mentorship has been around for about ten years and has been beneficial for an aspiring...
Mentoring Moment: Ten year relationship helps open career opportunities
The Siouxland Renaissance Festival is returning to Sioux Falls for its 20th Anniversary.
20th Siouxland Renaissance Festival returns in June
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
Sioux Falls tattoo
Tattoo businesses buzzing as national trend hits Sioux Falls
Wild Water West, Sioux Falls pools to open Friday as lifeguard hiring continues